Sharmila legally restrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud

Sharmila Faruqui has sent another legal notice to television host Nadia Khan. After accusing the star of ridiculing her mother on social media and filing a Rs 50 million defamation lawsuit against Khan, Sharmila now wants Khan to keep mum on the issue. As per new documents, Sharmila has barred the Dolly Darling actor from talking to the media or posting videos about the incident. This comes after Khan earlier turned to social media to clarify how she did not mean to diss the politician’s mother.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, Sharmila shared a legal notice for the accused, stating that Khan is not allowed to comment and discuss on the matter. Nadia Khan restraint by federal ombudsman from discussion and comment on this matter,” she captioned her Story.