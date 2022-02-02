Shabana Azmi diagnosed with coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi is diagnosed with coronavirus, the star informed her fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Fire actor shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of herself.

“Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested,” she wrote. Fans and friends extended get-well-soon wishes to Shabana shortly after she shared the news.

Film producer Boney Kapoor showed concern for Shabana’s husband Javed Akhtar and wrote, “Oh God, please stay away from Javed Saab.”

Actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Get well soon Shabana ji.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented, “Take care. Get well soon.”

Meanwhile, one fan commented saying, “Get well soon ma’am. Hope Javed sir is fine. Wish you a speedy recovery.”

Earlier in a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, when Shabana was asked how she and Javed are coping up with the lockdown, she had said, “Going with the flow.

For someone as gregarious as me, I could never have imagined that I would stay sane. Javed is used to periods of isolation when he is writing, so it was easier on him.

But we have never spent so much time together and we have always enjoyed each other’s company, so it has been good for us personally.”