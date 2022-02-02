Gigi set to host ‘Next in Fashion’ with Tan France

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is all set to replace Alexa Chung on season two of Netflix’s Next in Fashion. The 26-year-old will co-host the next series alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France, who presented the first season alongside Alexa, also 38. Both Gigi and Tan confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday, writing: ‘Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!’ Their identical social media posts continued: ‘You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready, casting is now open.’ Gigi Hadid and Tan, alongside the news, posted a photo of themselves putting on a friendly display at a fashion bash.













