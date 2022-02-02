Fans cheer for Rohail Hyatt after Twitter rejects verification request

Remember when Adnan Siddiqui had a query related to account verification for the former CEO of Twitter?

Musician Rohail Hyatt just faced something similar.

Last year, a number of Adnan’s fans noticed that his Twitter account, unlike those of many fellow entertainers, does not have the blue Verified badge. After much consideration, Adnan tagged Jack Dorsey in a tweet and questioned why he still didn’t qualify for the badge despite “220 million” Pakistanis vouching for his work.

The latest celebrity to have been unsuccessful in getting his account verified is musician Rohail Hyatt.

“Twitter rejected my blue badge request,” Rohail tweeted with a laughing emoji. “Feel like an idiot for trying to stand out.”

But Rohail’s fans didn’t think he needed the blue badge at all. They streamed his tweet with encouraging and cheerful comments that made Rohail’s day.

“After all the love I’ve received, I want to be rejected by a blue badge scheme every day,” joked Rohail.

WHAT IS A BLUE BADGE? — a verified badge or blue tick lets people know that the account is authentic. If you want to receive this badge, your account must be notable and active.

There are three ways to verify your account as listed by Twitter.

Providing Twitter the link to your website which references your account

Providing a photo of an official identification card such as your passport or driver’s license

Providing an official email address with a domain relevant to your notability category.