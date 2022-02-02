Nauman Ijaz spills the beans on how he gets confused with Yumna’s performance

Nauman Ijaz is a big name in Pakistani drama industry. This man is really unbeatable when it comes to his acting skills, expressions, and his dedication to his work. The mega-hit projects like Mera Saein is an example of his majestic talent. His recent on airing drama series Sang-e-Mah is definitely a treat for his fans. He proved with his acting skills that’s why he is Pakistan’s topmost actor.

Recently Nauman Ijaz is hosting the most hit and watched show G Sarkar that gives us a deep insight into their life. Whatever he does he brings acute perfection in that.

Here in this article, we are going to make you guys know that how Nauman Ijaz has complimented Yumna Zaidi. This is a true success for an artist when such a huge actor like Nauman Ijaz praised you.

Yumna Zaidi recently graced the show, G Sarkar, with her scintillating look. Nauman Ijaz has praised this incredibly talented girl in such s nice way. He said that he never got Confused but this girl made him confused with her outstanding performance. Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahin, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, and Dil Na Umeed to Nahin are the projects that these stunning stars have done together and made these super hits.

Yumna Zaidi also got the award for best actress for her performance in drama series Dar Si Jati Hy Sila. Yumna Zaidi is winning Hearts with her so much fascinating appearance in drama series Parizad. She is such a fine actress we have in our industry.