Resham celebrates niece’s birthday

Veteran actor Resham shared pictures of her niece Dua’s birthday function and they are viral across social media. The pictures made rounds on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. The veteran star’s close and loved ones came to the event. Her fellow celebrity Ahmed Ali Akbar attended the festive event as well. She thanked the Ishq Parast star for making the child’s day special. “Some photos from my niece Dua’s birthday last night,” the caption read. “A special thank you to Ahmed for coming and making it extra special. The pictures got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They extended birthday wishes to the girl and had heart-warming comments towards her. Earlier, a picture of Resham and Ahmed Ali Akbar – taken during an event went viral as well. Resham has quite a fan following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She shares the pictures from her photoshoots and the projects’ BTS on the social media application. She is one of the most recognised faces in the showbiz industry.













