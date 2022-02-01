13 filling stations sealed for profiteering

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed 13 filling stations for stoppage of the sale of petrol and profiteering.

The managers of the filling stations were also arrested. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, the officers of the district administration checked various filling stations on University Road, G.T. Road, Kohat Road, and other localities and collectively sealed 13 filling stations for stoppage of the sale of petrol and profiteering.