Nawaz ridicules judicial system by submitting another ‘bogus’ medical report in court: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday lashed out at PML-N top leader Nawaz Sharif for submitting another ‘bogus’ medical report in the high court expressing the hope that the judiciary would take ‘strict’ notice of such illegal acts to restore prestige of the country.

“An interesting medical report of Nawaz Sharif has been submitted in the high court today. In this report, Doctor Shawl, who lives in Washington, said that Nawaz Sharif, who resides in London, is under extreme stress due to COVID-19 and his medical condition does not allow him to travel to Pakistan,” he said while talking to the media persons. He said such ‘dubious’ medical reports, authored by Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician since 2004, were only aimed at making mockery of the laws of Pakistan and judicial system. Submission of such reports would not help the PML-N leader to fulfill his objectives, he added. “In my opinion, the easiest way for Nawaz Sharif is to return the money looted from people of Pakistan and then stay in London,” he noted.

He said ironically, there was only one missing thing in the report that it did not advise Nawaz Sharif to only walk in London Hyde Park. The minister urged the Sharif family to abstain from preparing and submitting fake medical reports in court and return looted money to the people of Pakistan.