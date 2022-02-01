Man arrested for burning his wife

FAISALABAD: Madina Town police have arrested a man for allegedly burning his wife over a domestic dispute.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Siddique, son of Ameer Ahmad, allegedly sprinkled kerosene oil on his wife Saba Bibi after a quarrel and set her on fire.

As a result, the mother of two received serious burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital. Doctors said her condition was critical.

The police arrested the accused and started an investigation after registering a case vide FIR No 208/22 on the complaint of Muhammad Younus, father of the victim.