Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, February 01, 2022


Fawad asks Sindh government to implement SC verdict on LG system in letter and spirit

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday asked Sindh government to implement the Supreme Court verdict on local government system in letter and spirit.

In a tweet, minister said that the Supreme Court gave an important decision regarding local government today. He said that if the local governments were properly handed over powers, the centralization of power created by the Eighteenth Amendment would end and a true democratic system would become functional.

Submit a Comment