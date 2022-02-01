Ali Zaidi welcomes apex court’s decision on Sindh LG law

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president and Federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court pertaining to the Sindh local government (LG) amendment law here on Tuesday.

He said that the apex court seriously observed the draconian law of Zardari mafia, according to a PTI communiqué. Ali Zaidi welcomed apex court’s ruling regarding the provision of powers to the local government. The PTI provincial chief said that it was a big achievement of the opposition parties in the Sindh province.

He said that the empowered local government system guaranteed the development and prosperity of the country. The solution to the problems of the people was only in the empowered local government, he said and added that their struggle for the devolution of powers to the local government representatives would continue.