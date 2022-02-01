China’s renewable energy capacity up in 2021

BEIJING: China saw steady growth in renewable energy capacity in 2021, data by the National Energy Administration showed.

By the end of last year, the country’s installed capacity of renewable energy totaled 1.06 billion kilowatts, accounting for 44.8 percent of the total installed power generation capacity.

Wind farms and photovoltaic stations both saw capacity exceed 300 million kilowatts, according to the data.

In 2021, China generated 2.48 trillion kWh of electricity from renewable energy sources, which accounted for 29.8 percent of the country’s total electricity consumption.

China is forging ahead in renewable energy development amid its transition to a low-carbon economy.

The country has announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.