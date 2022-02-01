Three robberies sparks protest in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Hefty amount of cash with mobile phones were robbed in three different incidents that took place in the night sparked protest among locals on Tuesday.

According to police, a heavy amount of cash and cell phones were snatched from spots located in a suburban area, Shah Jamal situated near Gud Pur intersection.

As per the details, two armed dacoits robbed currency from Mehtab petrol pump.

A large amount of money and mobile was taken away from a karyana shop’ owner named Chaudhry Mushtaq Gujjar at Shah Jamal Mahira road.

A passerby named Ishfaq Gujjar was looted on gunpoint and deprived of thousands of rupees with a mobile device at the same location.

The police have registered three separate cases on the report of victims and started an investigation.

SHO Zahid Laghari assured of tracking down burglars very soon, while locals raised protest against increasing insecurity in the area.