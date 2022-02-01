Sindh reports 1062 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, five deaths

KARACHI: In the previous 24 hours, health officials in Sindh have documented 1062 Covid-19 instances in the state.

The Sindh Health Department reported that the test positivity percentage in Karachi had reduced to 23.38 percent the day before.

Throughout just 24 hours, Karachi recorded 741 coronavirus positive cases out of a total of 1062 illnesses in the province.

The province reported five more patient deaths in the viral disease out of total of 32 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has recorded a drop in daily COVID-19 cases as 5,327 fresh cases of the pandemic were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), a total of 55,202 samples were tested, out of which 5,327 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 9.65 percent as compared to yesterday’s 11.53 pct.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,430,366 with the addition of 5,327 new cases. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has risen to 1,500.