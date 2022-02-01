Shipping activity at Port Qasim

The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Monday, where five ships namely, MSC Pina, Maersk Brooklyn, GC Beryl, Houyoshi Park and Al-Khor carrying containers, palm oil, phosphoric acid and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Far Eastern Jupiter and Chemroad Quest carrying soya bean and phosphoric acid also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Cap Carmel’ and oil tanker‘ George-M’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, MSC Pina and Flag Zannis are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 177,880 tonnes, comprising 118,992 tonnes imports cargo and 58,888 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,431 containers (1,942 TEUs imports and 2,489 TEUs export) was handled at the Port hours.

There are 11 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Infinity sky and Maersk Detroit and two more ships MSC Sky-II and Beauty Lily carrying wheat, containers and coal are expected to take berths at, Grain Terminal, Container Terminal and Electric Terminal on Tuesday, 1st February, while a container vessel ‘Julie’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day, and General cargo carrier ‘Alanis’ is due to arrive on Wednesday.