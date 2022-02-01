PM to undertake one day visit to Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake one day visit to District Bahawalpur on Tuesday and will launch the Naya Pakistan National Health Card.

The National Health Card has already been distributed among people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, District Tharparkar, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

About 10.5 million people from the districts of Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar in the Bahawalpur Division were included in the programme, raising the number of people and households in the programme in Punjab by 63 per cent.

National Health Card was a revolutionary programme under which a person could avail the medical treatment of Rupees one million from the designated public and private hospitals free of cost.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.