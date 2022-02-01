SHC stops FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against TikToker Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

Hareem Shah had filed a petition in Sindh High Court through her lawyer urging the court to stop FIA from taking further action against the latter in money laundering case.

The court barred FIA from taking action Shah and has also issued notices to the Deputy Attorney General and FIA officials.

On Jan 28, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had asked multiple banks to freeze accounts of TikToker Hareem Shah after she was filmed in a video with a huge cash of foreign exchange.

The FIA has written letters to Punjab Bank and Habib Bank for freezing the bank accounts of Hareem Shah after she mocked the Pakistani authorities for letting her travel abroad with the bundles of foreign currency.

“Freeze accounts of Hareem Shah until an inquiry under money laundering charges concludes,” the agency said in a letter to the banks.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency to launch a money-laundering probe against TikToker Hareem Shah.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated a money-laundering probe against famous TikToker Hareem Shah after the social media star in a video openly committed illegally carrying large sums of currency abroad.

According to FIA Sindh spokesperson, the probe had been launched against TiKToker under the country’s foreign exchange regulation act.