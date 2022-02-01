Pakistan’s exports to Germany up 15.40pc in 6 months

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Germany have witnessed an increase of 15.40 percent during the six months of the financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Germany were recorded at $864.183 million during July-December (2021-22) against exports of $748.794 million during July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 15.40 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports to Germany during December 2021 also increased by 29.81 percent, from $133.250 million against the exports of $172.980 million. On a month-on-month basis, the exports rose by 11.61 percent during December 2021 as compared to the exports of $154.976 million in November 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed an increase of 28.96 percent in six months, from $11.814 billion to $15.236 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Germany into the country during the period under review were recorded at $626.954 million against $502.622 million last year, showing an increase of 24.73 percent in six months of this year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the imports from Germany during December 2021 surge by 9.96 percent, from $106.251 million last year to $116.835 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the import from Germany increased by 7.75 percent during December 2021 when compared to the import of $108.426 million in November 2021, the SBP data revealed.