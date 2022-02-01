Razak greets mobile companies for launching new brands

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday greeted Samsung and Lucky Group for launching the first locally manufactured mobile phone under Samsung’s brand. What a great way to start 2022, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Wishes to congratulate Samsung and Lucky Group for launching the first locally manufactured mobile phone under Samsung’s brand, the adviser said this on his official Twitter account. The adviser said that was an achievement of MOC’s, ‘MAKE-IN-PAKISTAN’ policy. “I urge local businesses to explore opportunities for similar collaborations in various sectors in order to become a part of the global value chain,” he said.













