Karachi industrialists seek gas as suspension crosses 100 days

Business leaders appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides to immediately restore gas supply to all industrial zones of Karachi whose gas supply remains suspended for the last over 100 days.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman BMG & Chairman Pakistan Apparel Forum Jawed Bilwani and President Karachi Chamber Muhammad Idrees have stressed that the federal government must save its repute by putting an end to the discriminatory treatment being suffered by the metropolis.

They said that gas suspension has not only aggravated miseries for the business community and the Karachiites but has also dented the government’s efforts to ensure ease of doing business.

Addressing a presser here at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Monday, they urged that in order to revive the industrial activities, Sindh’s gas has to be returned to the province as it was highly unfair to keep the industries of Karachi deprived of Sindh’s own gas resources.

They said that the industries of Karachi were deeply shocked and totally disappointed with the government for neglecting and ignoring the repeated appeals and press releases over looming gas/ RLNG crises and remaining indecisive in the burning matter for the last more than 100 days.

Motiwala said that the government’s promises and commitments to assure supply of gas to export industries appear to be an eyewash and a mere lip-service. It was highly unfair to deprive Karachi from Gas/ RLNG as this city, being the textile and industrial hub of Pakistan, alone contributes 68 percent revenue to the national exchequer and 54 percent to national exports while 52 percent of textile exports also take place from Karachi.