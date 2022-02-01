Sri Lanka’s Thushara not to travel to Australia due to Covid

COLOMBO: Uncapped Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has tested positive for Covid-19, and his participation in Sri Lanka’s upcoming T20I tour of Australia has been put in doubt as a result. Dilshan Fonseka, the team’s trainer, has also tested positive and, like Thushara, is “currently undergoing covid-19 protocols”, according to a Sri Lanka Cricket statement on Monday. Though the update about Thushara has just come to light, he had returned a positive result six days ago. His second RT-PCR test is scheduled for Tuesday, the seventh day from the initial test, but with the team set to fly out on February 3, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its medical team will have to decide whether Thushara can travel with the rest of the squad or not. According to the head of SLC’s medical department, Prof Arjuna de Silva, even in the event of a negative test on Tuesday, Thushara would need to undergo further tests before getting clearance to play.

“We haven’t still decided on that his inclusion in the travelling party,” de Silva said. “Generally, under normal protocol, we do a cardiac and lung assessment, prior to clearing a player. If we send him with the team, assuming his second PCR comes back negative, we will then have to assess him in Australia before he plays.”

De Silva, though was optimistic of Thushara’s inclusion, with the 27-year-old currently asymptomatic, and also confirmed that no-one else from the travelling party had been in close contact with Thushara. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play five T20Is in Australia from February 11-20, with the first two games in Sydney before the action moves to Canberra and then Melbourne.