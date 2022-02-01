Mazhar Aleem wins bodybuilding bronze

LAHORE: Twenty nine year old Mazhar Aleem, an outstanding bodybuilder from Pakistan, has just returned from Saudi Arabia after winning a bronze medal at the Amateur Saudi Classic Championship after competing successfully against 700 contenders from 24 countries. This was shared by Mian Wamiq, Chairman of Eastern Housing and Mian Abdul Samad, CEO of Eastern Housing, in a press conference at the Sports Board Punjab Conference Room here the other day. The press conference was also attended and addressed by Raees ur Rehman of Punjab Sports Board, Mazhar Aleem, a champion bodybuilder, and Khawaja Pervaiz Saaed.

Mian Abdul Samad, who enjoys physical attributes like height, an excellent physique and animated youth, stated that he had been a national swimmer himself and was compelled to focus on family business rather than sports and now he felt distressed by that decision and realized the monumental deprivation felt by talented athletes who seek international acclaim but cannot succeed because of dearth of back up. And this feeling injected in him the urge to stand along with merited men of talent like Mazhar Aleem and assist them in augmenting their career and ascending to heights of excellence.

In his address, Mazhar Aleem stated that for the past twelve years he had been a disciplined athlete following a rigorous routine that involved getting up early in the morning at 5:00 am and focusing on a cardio session that extends over 90 minutes. This is followed by a calculated meal duly approved by an expert and then comes a gym session where exercise is exhausting and beneficial. As a seventeen-year old he won the University title followed by Mr Lahore title and even Mr Punjab. Mazhar Aleem was of the opinion that only seething passion and intensity in purposefulness can facilitate an athlete who endeavours to achieve international recognition. His aim now is to go for Mr Olympia title by the end of the year.

It was also shared that Saudi Classic is considered to be a pre-qualifying round for Mr Olympia and in this pursuit for the highest of honours, Mian Abdul Samad committed all out support as he felt that there was a dire need for private sector to lend assistance to talented athletes. In conclusion Mian Samad congratulated Mazhar Saleem on his outstanding performance and hoped the profound and vigorous attainment effort will gain required momentum and Eastern Housing will cheerfully and readily enhance support.