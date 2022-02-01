Djokovic remains number one despite Australian Open absence

PARIS: Rafael Nadal’s record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title in winning an epic Australian Open final frustrated Novak Djokovic’s hopes of being the first to do so, but the Serb remains world number one in the rankings released Monday. The 34-year-old was unable to play in the first Grand Slam of the year after being deported from Australia over Covid-19 vaccination issues but he extended his record-breaking run as number one to 358 weeks. Nadal’s beaten opponent in the Melbourne final, Daniil Medvedev, stays second but the Russian moves to within 1,000 points of Djokovic. Djokovic will keep the points he earned from winning his ninth Australian Open title last year till February 21 as last year’s tournament was played at the later dates of February 8-21. Nadal remains fifth in the rankings despite his record-breaking title.

Rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11015 pts, 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10125, 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7780, 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7170, 5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6875, 6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5278 (+1), 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4830 (-1), 8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4065, 9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3923, 10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3705, 11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3336, 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2930 (+2), 13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2865 (-1), 14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2640 (-1), 15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2633, 16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2553 (+4), 17. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2475 (+4), 18. Christian Garín (CHI) 2420 (+1), 19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2385 (-1) and 20. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2310 (+2).