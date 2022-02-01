Shehbaz vindicated, Imran exposed in Saaf Paani case: Marriyum

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday thanked Allah Almighty for PML-N President and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s vindication in Saaf Paani case.

In a tweet, Marriyum said Shahbaz Sharif’s public service and honesty was proved once again in the law and people’s court.

In the Saaf Pani case, it was proved that Shehbaz Sharif’s government actually pursued even the lowest bidder to reduce their cost by Rs. 200 million. This she said proves that entire case was nothing more than Imran Khan’s agenda of political vengeance and victimization.

Marriyum tweeted this after Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former MPA, Waseem Ajmal, along with 16 accused in the clean water reference, were acquitted by the court. Earlier in a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said the fog of political vengeance is gradually dissipating and the light of truth was beaming. He said the PMLN was proud of its comrades who showed courage and steadfastness.