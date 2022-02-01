PM rejects hike in fuel price ‘in national interest’

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary suggesting an increase in the petrol price by Rs10 per liter and diesel by Rs14 ‘in the national interest’.

The prime minister rejected the energy ministry’s summary to avert the burden of inflation on the people, though the oil prices were increasing worldwide owing to the swelling global inflation, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister said the government would bear the burden of price hike this time to protect people from the additional economic burden.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the prime minister did not approve the summary for increase in petrol and diesel prices by Rs11 and Rs14 per litre respectively.

“The PM said that oil prices were increasing due to high inflation across the globe but the government would take all possible steps to provide relief to the masses,” he tweeted.