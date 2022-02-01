Senate defeat another lesson for opposition to learn: Sheikh

Federal Minister for Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday said the opposition should learn a lesson from passage of finance bill from the Senate while 10 to 15 members of opposition parties were with Imran Khan in the upper house.

He said the opposition parties had not had any success in the last three and a half years while the government effectively approved all bills and legislation from the Parliament.

Rashid said except for JUI chief Fazlur Rehman, all other political parties were aware of the challenges that the country faced; however, the government would not create any hurdles in the long marches of the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Democratic Movement on February 27 and March 23, respectively if they do not take the law into their hands.

“Opposition’s no-confidence motion and marches would face the same destiny as they experienced during the last three years,” he added. The minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of ten soldiers during a terrorist attack at a security forces check-post in Balochistan Kech district and added that if TTP and BNA continued terrorist activities, the nation, along with the Armed forces, would halt their nefarious designs.

Rashid urged the world community to assist Afghanistan generously, facing a humanitarian crisis. He said the nation would observe Kashmir day on February 5, and a public meeting to express solidarity with the Kashmiris would be held at Lal Haveli. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China on February 3 would strengthen ties between the two countries. The minister said the PM’s visit would witness significant development on economic and regional issues.