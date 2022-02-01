Nawaz fled due to effective accountability: Babar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan Monday said the government was bringing legal reforms in the Parliament.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said because of the effective accountability system in the country, the former prime minister was an absconder.

He said judicial reforms were an important requirement of the time. The government wouldn’t tolerate any interference in the independence of judiciary, he added.

The adviser said the world’s largest institutions were praising that with the facility of Health Card, every citizen of the country could now avail himself of the facility of medical treatment up to Rs1 million without any discrimination.

“This is the real change that has been brought about by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Babar Awan said it was unfortunate that the people did not have access to justice. In this regard, he added, the present government has done four major things.

Through the web portal, the prime minister redeemed the lands of overseas Pakistanis and addressed the issues of poor and widows.

He said the government was bringing legal reforms package, adding that it would be a huge package in the history of the country.

He has also given his suggestions in this regard, he said.

“The cabinet has approved it. These reforms would be introduced in the Parliament, not through an ordinance, and would be discussed in the presence of representatives of all parties in parliamentary committees.”

“If anyone wanted to make suggestions, the government would welcome them,” he said.

Babar Awan said there was a dire need for judicial reform in Pakistan.

It is not correct to say that accountability had failed. If accountability had failed, then the former prime minister would not have fled the country. For the first time, big people came under the law and accountability was based on equality. The government wouldn’t tolerate any interference in the independence of the independent judiciary.”

The advisor said there was no sector in Pakistan where reforms had not been introduced by the incumbent government.

At present, all sections of the society have access to medical facility through the ‘Sehat Insaf Card’.

He said even the citizens in Europe and the United States didn’t have 100% health facility like this. This is the real change, he said, adding that the rules for the government employees had also been amended. Babar Awan said the employees doing a good job would be rewarded while found engaged in misconduct would be prosecuted.

He said an elected government could be criticized but it couldn’t be fallen through the slogans. Babar Awan said the world’s largest institutions were witnessing an improvement in the country’s economy.