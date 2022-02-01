PM stirs world conscience over Islamophobia: Murad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed an organized propaganda campaign to link Islam with terrorism rather stirred the dead conscience of the world at various global foras.

The minister released videos of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches against Islamophobia on international forums on his official Twitter handle.

In a statement on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Russian President Putin’s joining Imran Khan’s voice against Islamophobia, the minister said as Imran Khan became the prime minister, he raised voice against Islamophobia at the international forums.

He said the world witnessed the moment when the message of Islam resounded at the United Nations’ general assembly session. He said Imran Khan had informed the world about the agony and pain of Muslims being inflicted in the name of freedom of expression.

Murad said Prime Minister Imran Khan also wrote letters to the United Nations, the World Economic Forum and the OIC to take steps for stemming Islamophobia.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also contacted world Islamic leaders, including Turkish President Raccip Tayyab Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, to convey the true message of Islam and to counter propaganda against Islam.

The minister added that global voices were rising against Islamophobia in the world today, after Russian President Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statements against Islamophobia.

He said that today the world listened to Imran Khan’s speeches as he emerged as the leader of the Islamic world.

Muread Saeed said today the whole country is asking why the political clerics and so-called liberal politicians were silent when Islam is being linked to terrorism through an organized campaign.

He said while raising the query that, “We sacrificed 80,000 lives in war on terror but the blame kept coming on us. Why are you silent? all the former rulers except Imran Khan remained silent on the blasphemous sketches.

He said that those who beg for power from the outer world have bowed heads and could not fight the case of their nations at the international forums.

Murad said that the former rulers used to stay in expensive hotels with number of guests and their priority was special flights, rather serving poor masses, while PM Imran Khan used to go on ordinary flight to save the country’s money and to fight the nation’s case.