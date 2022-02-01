COAS, EU envoy discuss Afghanistan situation

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday, the military said in a statement. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the current Afghanistan situation and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed during the meeting. The military’s media wing said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and its efforts for regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.













