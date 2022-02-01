Corruption costs 11-year imprisonment

An Accountability Court in Karachi Monday awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs1.77 billion fine to accused Muhammad Jamil Ansari and Muhammad Ajmal Ansari due to vigorous prosecution of the NAB.

The fine would be equally distributed on both accused Ahmed Jamil Ansari and Muhammad Ajmal Ansari.

NAB Karachi had filed reference No.3/2012 (State Vs Ahmed Jamil Ansari & Others) against accused Ahmed Jamil Ansari, Muhammad Ajmal Ansari and Hasan Jamil Ansari in the Accountability Court No. IV, Karachi on the allegations of cheating public at large. In another case, the Accountability Court, No. 1, Karachi awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs10 million fine to another accused Habib Ahmed Khan. NAB Karachi received a complaint against accused Habib Ahmed Khan, Ex-Office Superintendent, Finance Department, Karachi Port Trust from the Ministry of Communication & Railways.