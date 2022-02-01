PTI strongly believes in rule of law: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a democratic party and strongly believed in rule of law as its leadership always worked for the purpose. Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had always respected the courts and their verdicts and no one was above the law. She said those who were involved in any type of corruption and corrupt practices they must be accountable before the law, adding the government would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of the corrupts. The minister said despite of having not majority in the Upper House, passage of the bill from both the houses including the National Assembly and Senate regarding State Bank was the big achievement of the incumbent government. Replying to a question, she said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as a political party was better then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding according to the constitution the opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani should present his resignation before the Chairman of the House but not any other if he wanted to resign from his position.













