Hasaan Khawar visits new galleries at Lahore Museum

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday visited Lahore Museum and reviewed the newly set up galleries there.

According to official sources, the SACM said that there were 15 galleries in the museum to display and disseminate country’s cultural milieu. He appreciated that four new galleries were added in view of interest of the people.

The SACM said, “Ethnological gallery is a beautiful addition in the museum showcasing dresses, utensils and regional art of different parts of the country.” Hasaan said that items of ancient Sindh Valley’s civilization were placed in a sequence in one of the galleries. He further said that Sikh Gallery would help promote religious harmony, besides becoming good source of attraction for tourists.

Special Assistant said that Lahore Museum was a rich source of showcasing arts, history, archaeology and culture of various civilizations.