Senate refers three bills to committees

The Senate on Monday referred three bills presented by lawmakers, to the relevant committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills introduced in the House were included, [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022], The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2022] and The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022].

The bills were introduced by Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Senator, Mohsin Aziz, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla respectively.

Earlier, the Senate offered Fateha for three Levies personnel and also tribal elder Sain Bakhsh, who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Sui, Balochistan.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad to lead the Fateha. Sain Bakhsh was a cousin of Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. The Upper House strongly condemned the terrorist attack and also condoled with Senator Bugti.