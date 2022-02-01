Covid-19 vaccination drive to start in Hyderabad today

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer has announced that a 14-Day door-to-door vaccination campaign against coronavirus would be launched in the district from today (Tuesday) to ensure maximum vaccination of the population of Hyderabad district.

He said in an interview during his visit to APP Bureau Office on Monday that Hyderabad is the only district of Sindh where 2061149 people (approximately 74% of the total population) have been vaccinated with the first, second and booster doses of the COVID-9 vaccines, he said. As many as 1135222 people across the district had so far been received first dose and 758790 persons were given two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines while 153796 people had received single dose vaccine till Monday morning (January, 31, 2022), DHO said and informed that 13341 people were given booster doses as per guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Government of Sindh.

He said state of the art kits and machines were available in the district for conducting PCR testing in the district while hospitals were being equipped with modern technologies to cope with growing threat of the contagion. Due to the timely steps taken by the district Health teams, the

Omicron variant had been stopped from spreading in Hyderabad as 5 infected people had been isolated after they were tested positive, Dr Lala Jaffar said. He said the provincial health department was providing best treatment facilities for the people of the second largest city of Sindh and five major public sector hospitals under district health department were equipped with state of the art machinery and pathological facilities.

The DHO further said Taluka hospital Qasimabad, Sindh Govt Preetabad hospital, CDF hospital, Shah Bhittai and SG Kohisar hospitals were providing best treatment and surgery facilities to the people at their doorstep.

Replying to a question, Dr Jaffar said there was a large number of people who could not return for the second dose of COVID vaccine after receiving the first dose due to fake and wrong myths regarding coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to the people not to pay heed towards fake propaganda as the only way to face the pandemic was vaccination and adopting precautionary measures.

There is dire need to boost our immunity by consuming healthy foods such as multi-colored vegetables, meat, eggs, fruits and changing lifestyle, he said and suggested that having walk daily and getting 8 hours of sleep during night could boost the immune system.

Regarding effects of COVID-19 on children, Dr Jaffar said 11.5 percent of children under 12 years of age had been infected with COVID-19 in Hyderabad and they were asymptomatic.