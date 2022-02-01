Scholars’ role vital for eradication of extremism: Punjab IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the role of religious scholars is crucial for eradicating extremism from society and promoting interfaith harmony. He said that mosques and madrassas can play a vital role in eradicating violence and intolerance among the youth.

The IGP directed all field officers to improve coordination with peace committees established in their districts. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in order to thwart the conspiracies of the evil elements, we need to further promote inter-sectarian harmony, mutual unity and brotherhood and in this regard, services of religious scholars do not need any introduction for promotion of national solidarity and inter-faith harmony.

IG Punjab said that eradication of extremism and bigotry is only possible with the cooperation of scholars of all schools of thought. Rao Sardar Ali Khan religious scholars will launch awareness campaign in collaboration with Punjab Police against kite flying, aerial firing and drugs. He expressed these views during a meeting with 18 members of all schools of thought led by Chairman Central Royat-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at the Central Police Office here today. The scholars appreciated the timely response and positive role of Punjab Police in the Sialkot tragedy. Security and traffic issues related to mosques, madrassas and shrines were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Central Royat-e-Hilal Committee, who was the head of the delegation, said that coordination between the police and religious scholars would be enhanced at local level to create a climate of trust among the people. He said that inter-Muslim unity was essential for peace and scholars are playing their full role. He said that they stood by law enforcement agencies for the survival and security of Pakistan and the country’s security and development. The Ulema will continue to play their role from the pulpit and mihrab. In the end, the scholars offered Fateha for the high ranks of the martyrs of Punjab Police. Allama Muhammad Husain Akbar, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer , Maulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari , Allama Abdul Wahab Roopri, Mufti Mubashir Ahmad, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Peer Muhammad Usman Noori, Maulana Asad Obaid, Hafiz Khalid Hassan, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Rashid Turabi, Qari Fateh Muhammad Rashdi, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Shaukat Aziz, Syed Abdul Basir Azad and Hafiz Muhammad Ajmal Hussain were also present.