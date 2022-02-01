Swabi to be made medical city: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that shifting of patients from Swabi to Peshawar has been controlled 60 percent after setting up and up-gradation of Bacha Khan Medical Complex in the district.

During his visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex in district Swabi, he said that earlier every patient was referred to Peshawar from Bacha Khan Medical Complex but in only six months the percentage has dropped to 60 percent. He hoped that no patient would be referred to Peshawar in the next two to three months, adding that soon the Swabi district would be made a medical city by providing best health facilities to the people.

The Speaker said that the under construction emergency unit at Bacha Khan Medical Complex would have modern equipment that would make this hospital one of the best hospitals in the district. He clarified that the present government did not compromise on health and spent money for the benefit of the people so that the people have access to good health care at their doorstep. Later, he visited ICU, dialysis, emergency and other wards of the hospital and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients.

The Speaker of the National Assembly expressed satisfaction over the health facilities provided to the patients and said that work was underway on major health projects in Swabi. He also reviewed the construction work inside the hospital and directed to expedite the work on the new emergency, burn and trauma unit.

Acting Director Hospital Dr Amjad Mehboob said that 12 years ago there was nothing in this hospital but now the services had improved a lot. He said that the public confidence in Bacha Khan Medical Complex has improved and the number of patients was increasing day by day. This hospital would soon be one of the best hospitals in the province, he told the Speaker. On the occasion Dean, CEO Gajukhan Medical College Prof Dr Shams-ur-Rehman and Medical Director Dr Shahid Nisar were also present.