Imam questions silence of world community on IIOJ&K situation

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed, Fakhar Imam on Monday expressed grave concerns over the criminal silence of international community on the gross human rights violations by the occupation forces in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Addressing an event organized by Human Rights Council Pakistan, he called upon the civilized nations to take notice of these gross human rights violations, use of lethal weapons on the unarmed innocent civilians and large-scale massacres of Kashmiri youth.

The minister feared that it could trigger nuclear war between two nuclear powers, which could be catastrophic not only for the South Asian region but fur the whole world. He reiterated the government’s firm resolve to continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right of self-determination.

The event was organised to give award in absentia to senior hurriyat leaders including Massarat Alam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Asia Andrabi, Yaseen Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah for their untiring struggle for the cause of freedom. He said that United Nations Human Rights Council had published two reports reveling state of worse human rights conditions in IIOJK.

The minister said that due to successful diplomacy and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, so far, three meetings of UN Security Council were held and world had started recognising gravity of the situation .