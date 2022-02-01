CPNE Raises Important Questions

CPNE’s (Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors’) Pakistan Media Freedom 2021 report presents a detailed account of the many pressures and threats faced by the industry over the last year. The fact that journalists were kidnapped, tortured and killed (some of them very brutally), while two took their own lives because of financial problems stemming from their employers’ inability to pay their salaries, ought to be a wake-up call for industry professionals, as well as the government. There’s also the very telling finding that financial issues plaguing the entire media industry are not, in fact, traced to the pandemic alone, but precede it and owe more to the government’s skewed policies about advertisements and recoveries.

There isn’t much in the report that wasn’t already known, and what the press itself hadn’t reported repeatedly, but for the country’s top combined body of newspaper editors to raise these questions from its platform is still a very important milestone. And now that it has brought these issues out in the open, and disagreed with the main official narrative on the subject, it is going to be very important to demand some answers as well.

That will cause some friction, no doubt, because the other main theme of the report relates to the government’s attempts to stifle and control the media through its regressive PMDA (Pakistan Media Development Authority) initiative. When the government bends over backwards to muzzle the press but maintains its claims that the popular media is completely free in the country, the least it can and must do is explain this dichotomy. No democracy can thrive without free and vibrant media; a fact that was always on the lips of PM Imran Khan during his years in the opposition but seemingly lost or abandoned after the 2018 election. Clearly, then, the press must look out for its own survival. *