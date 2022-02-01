Dananeer pranks Kubra during ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ shoot

The cast of Sinf-e-Aahan may have wrapped the shoot long ago, but they seem to have enough BTS photos and videos to amuse fans online.

Sinf-e-Aahan features Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Dananeer, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. They are popular not only for their characters in the cadet college drama, but for their camaraderie on set too.

After Yehali’s BTS photos, Kubra Khan has shared a scene from the latest episode and shared how she was pranked during the shoot by Dananeer, who is playing Syeda Sidra.

“So that scene you guys loved from yesterday,” wrote Kubra. “This is what really went on behind the scenes. We barely used physical strength while acting in such scenes so in this scene too, you’d expect I acted to push Sidra, Dananeer, out of the room and she acted to be thrown out.”

Kubra added that instead of acting to be thrown out of the room, Dananeer actually put up a fight and Kubra had to use her “entire strength” to push Dananeer out.

“And you know the best of it?” said Kubra. “Nadeem Baig was the one to make her do it. Talk about getting pranked mid-scene. Ah! This was one of my favourite days! I miss you guys!”

Sinf-e-Aahan is written by Umera Ahmed and produced in collaboration with the ISPR. Ten episodes of the drama have aired on ARY so far.