Court declares Atiqur Rehman to be Meera Ji’s husband, actress denies ruling

A sessions court has declared that actress Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman. Furthermore, the court had rejected the showbiz star’s appeal to deny the ruling over her marriage. Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had declared that the nikkahnama is authentic and therefore the star is still legally married to Atiq. However, the actress, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, said that Atiq drafted a fake marriage contract and that they were never legally married. “I’m not Atique-ur-Rehman’s wife. He made a fake marriage contract,” she said. It is pertinent to mention that Atiq accused Meera of entering into a another marriage contract with Captain Naveed in 2013 while still being married to him.













