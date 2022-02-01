Yumna shares why she didn’t attend Parizaad’s finale premiere

The finale premiere of Parizaad was a glittering event but there was one star performer from the serial whose absence at the red carpet attracted most attention.

Parizaad premiered in July last year and quickly became one of the most talked about dramas. It received an overwhelming response from viewers and critics who not only lauded its unique storyline, but appreciated the cast’s performances as well, especially Ahmed Ali Akber’s.

Parizaad featured an ensemble cast in different episodes. Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Ushna Shah, Naumaan Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Yumna Zaidi and many others have delivered acclaimed performances in Parizaad.

Parizaad was based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name. It follows the story of a young man named Parizaad, who faces rejection for his looks but eventually works his way up with his determination and hard work. The serial mirrors the double standards of a society that gauges a person’s worth by their wealth. Parizaad eventually works his way up with his hard work and determination, but despite his inspiring rags-to-riches story, Parizaad keeps fighting personal battles.

Due to its immense popularity, the last episode of Parizaad premiered in cinemas. The event was attended by many of the show’s star performers, including Ahmed, Ushna and Saboor, but Yumna Zaidi, who played RJ Annie, was not spotted at the event.

Yumna has, however, revealed that she couldn’t attend the finale because she had to take care of her mother, who was unwell.

“Hello, everyone. Thank you so much for the overwhelming response on the final episode of Parizaad,” Yumna said. “I couldn’t attend the screening in the cinema. My beloved mother isn’t well, had to take care of her.” Yumna requested everyone for the speedy recovery of her mother.