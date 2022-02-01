Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, February 01, 2022


Ayesha Omar reveals she was sexually abused at very young age

Staff Report

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omer revealed that she was sexually abused at a very young age.

In an interview, the actress said, “I have been facing traumas since childhood. Many of my friends betrayed me when I needed them the most. When I started working I faced a lot of difficulties, I was sexually abused at a very young age. I didn’t used to get my payments on time because I had no one at my back to support me.”

“My father died when I was not even two years old. My mother was a single parent so she had to face many challenges while raising us. We were financially unstable, no one was there to support us. I completed my education on merit scholarship. I used to think that why me, when everyone else was living a perfect childhood, why can’t I have those fancy clothes, car and stuff like that. This was also very traumatic for me as a child,” she told.

Submit a Comment