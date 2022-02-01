Ayesha Omar reveals she was sexually abused at very young age

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omer revealed that she was sexually abused at a very young age.

In an interview, the actress said, “I have been facing traumas since childhood. Many of my friends betrayed me when I needed them the most. When I started working I faced a lot of difficulties, I was sexually abused at a very young age. I didn’t used to get my payments on time because I had no one at my back to support me.”

“My father died when I was not even two years old. My mother was a single parent so she had to face many challenges while raising us. We were financially unstable, no one was there to support us. I completed my education on merit scholarship. I used to think that why me, when everyone else was living a perfect childhood, why can’t I have those fancy clothes, car and stuff like that. This was also very traumatic for me as a child,” she told.