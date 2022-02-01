Yasir shares an adorable video of Kabir

Actor Yasir Hussain has shared an adorable video of his son Kabir Hussain on Instagram in which he was playing with his son.

‘Javed Iqbal’ actor Yasir Hussain shared the video, captioning it, “First fight between father and son.” The fans expressed love and awe for the father-son duo. Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz had been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, Kabir Hussain in July last year.

The couple had tied the knot in December 2019 in a daytime nikkah ceremony attended by celebrities, friends and family. The lovebirds got engaged in June 2019 when Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz at an award show.