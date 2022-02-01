Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan’s upcoming murder mystery Chakkar’s teaser releases

The celebrity couple Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz has released the teaser of their new production ‘Chakkar’.

The couple has been known for the production of movies like Wrong No. and Mehrunisa We Lub You. This time they are back with another story and as the teaser showcases the movie is a murder mystery.

Talking about the upcoming film Nida Yasir has expressed that they have jumped into a different domain this time as the movie is a murder mystery thriller.

“I am feeling excited as this film is really a different genre which hasn’t been done in Pakistan, It’s a murder mystery thriller,” said Nida Yasir. The movie cast includes Ahsan Khan, Neelum Muneer, Javed Sheikh and Yasir Nawaz. With the teaser out for fans ‘Chakkar’ has been getting a very welcoming public response.

The teaser has thrown a very mysterious thriller vibe. All the scenes from the teaser represent the puzzled up situation in the film. People have been much excited to watch the movie.