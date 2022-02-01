Uzma’s latest picture goes viral

Actor and model Uzma Khan’s took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share a viral picture. In the viral image, the celebrity takes a picture of herself in front of a mirror. The model was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The click got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments by the application’s users. A user said that no one was as beautiful as her while another mentioned she was his crush and asked her to marry him.

A third user prayed for her wellbeing. A netizen requested her to make a return in the showbiz industry. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram. The celebrities Abdullah S Siddiqui, Areeba Habib and Sarwat Gillani are her followers also. The celebrity shares pictures of photoshoots along with BTS of her projects. Previously, she posted images of her in a dark green outfit as well.

She has worked in hit super hit serials and films namely Waar, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and its sequel Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

She made in the list of trending people searches of 2020 alongside Alizeh Shah, Hareem Shah, Falak Shabir and his wife Sarah Khan, Asim Azhar, Manahil Malik and Esra Bilgic.