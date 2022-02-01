Ayeza becomes most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 11 million followers

Actress Ayeza Khan has surpassed all others as she gained 11 million followers on Instagram. The starlet reached a huge milestone and fans are happy for her. Ayeza herself cannot keep calm over her the success she attained. The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress has come a long way in terms of her career and bagged big roles in good projects. She is known for sharing her day to day activities and family moments with her gram fam. Keeping her admirers updated about her family and kids has added more popularity to her. The public came forward and congratulated the diva.













