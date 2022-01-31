Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, January 31, 2022


, , ,

No price increases for petroleum products: Shahbaz Gill

Web Desk

For the first 15 days of February 2021, Pakistan’s government has decided not to raise petroleum product prices.

Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“The Prime Minister did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14,” wrote Gill.

“The Prime Minister said that oil prices were rising due to rising inflation all over the world but the government would do its utmost [best] to save the people of Pakistan from this inflation. Therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary.”

Submit a Comment