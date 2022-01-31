No price increases for petroleum products: Shahbaz Gill

For the first 15 days of February 2021, Pakistan’s government has decided not to raise petroleum product prices.

Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, confirmed the news on Twitter.

“The Prime Minister did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14,” wrote Gill.

“The Prime Minister said that oil prices were rising due to rising inflation all over the world but the government would do its utmost [best] to save the people of Pakistan from this inflation. Therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary.”

وزیراعظم نے پٹرول 11 روپے ڈیزل 14 روپے بڑھانے کی سمری کو منظور نہیں کیا۔ وزیراعظم نے کہا کہ پوری دنیا میں بڑھتی مہنگائی کی وجہ سے تیل کی قیمتیں بڑھ رہی ہیں لیکن پاکستانی عوام کو اس مہنگائی سے بچانے کے لئے حکومت ہر ممکن کوشش کرے گی۔ اس لئے وزیراعظم نے اس سمری کو ڈیفر کردیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 31, 2022