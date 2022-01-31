Govt focuses on extensive dairy development program;Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the government intends to focus on an extensive Dairy Development Program to benefit our people and farmers.

This minister was speaking during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mr. Wouter Plomp, who called on the former at his office. The focus of the meeting was to highlight the role of the Dairy Sector in the Economy of Pakistan and opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment for the Country.

The Ambassador thoroughly explained the extensive experience of the Netherlands in Dairy and Livestock. Moreover, he explained how this experience of 150 years could be utilized by Pakistan for the development of the Dairy sector. Hein Schumacher, (CEO Royal Friesland Campina), Roel Van Neerbos (President Friesland Campina) and Ali Ahmed Khan (MD Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd) were also present in the meeting.