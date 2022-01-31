Senate refers three bills to committees

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday referred three bills presented by lawmakers, to the relevant committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills introduced in the House were included, [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022], The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2022] and The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022]. The bills were introduced by Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Senator, Mohsin Aziz, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla respectively.