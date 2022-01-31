Yousuf Raza Gilani resigns as senate opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Yousuf Raza Gilani, the head of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), stated on Monday that he has submitted his resignation as Senate opposition leader to his party’s leadership.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif blasted Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for voting in support of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021, on the floor of Parliament.

“It happened for the first time in the country’s history that the Senate chairman voted [in the government’s favor]. You are the custodian of the house and not the government. You should be impartial,” he went on.

Yousuf Raza Gilani said the notice his office received about the Senate session made no mention of the bill that was going to be tabled for voting. Issuing the session’s agenda late at night was uncalled for, he added.

“I no longer wish to serve as the opposition leader and have resigned from the PPP,” the PPP leader stated.

With a razor-thin majority, the Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill on Friday. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin introduced the bill despite opposition members’ protests. The bill received 44 votes in favour and 43 votes against, including the Senate chairman.